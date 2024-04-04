Drivers facing roadworks on two major routes linking Blackpool with St Annes

Queuing traffic on Common Edge Road during roadworks last year

Work is due to start this spring on £18.5m improvements to Common Edge Road in Blackpool - meaning both main routes linking Blackpool and St Annes will have roadworks on them at the same time.

Traffic queuing on Common Edge Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But highways chiefs say measures will be taken to retain two-way traffic on Common Edge Road and minimise disruption on the route which feeds traffic towards St Annes along Queensway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will see a new road built linking Blackpool Enterprise Zone with Common Edge Road which will also be widened, with further improvements made to the School Road junction.

It comes at the same time as Lancashire County Council will be carrying out work at the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road in St Annes - also on a route from Blackpool - to extend a cycle track, with that project expected to last four months.

Blackpool Council says its work will include additional lanes created on Common Edge Road to maintain two-way traffic while the new road and junction are built.

The former Jepson Way changing rooms will be used as a site compound by contractor George Cox and Sons which is proposing to build a new carriageway using the grassed area in front of the Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls have been made to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum after long traffic queues built up in May last year when work was done to improve the junction between Common Edge Road and Division Lane.

Queuing traffic on Common Edge Road during roadworks last year

Stanley ward councillor Graham Baker said: "Myself and fellow ward councillor Jason Roberts have met with highways chiefs several times to get assurances over how the work will be carried out.

"We have been told measures will be taken to keep traffic flowing, although speeds may be lower. But we hope it won't be as disruptive as when work was done at the Division Lane junction.

"We certainly don't want it to be like last year when there were very long queues. With works also going on on Clifton Drive, it is imperative Common Edge Road is kept open."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the new M55 link road to connect the back of St Annes with School Road at the junction with Cropper Road, is due to be completed by June.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: "Given the nature of the road and other highways projects at Clifton Drive North and the new M55 link road, Blackpool Council is working alongside Fylde Council and Lancashire County Council and will limit disruption where possible by conducting most of the works without the need for additional traffic lights."

The £18.5m Common Edge Road project will reduce traffic congestion on the business park, as well as provide a new access for residents to reach Squires Gate Lane. It will also create 10.5 hectares of land for new businesses to move onto once complete.