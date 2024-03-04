Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have mocked two motorists whose cars were battered by waves after they got stuck on the beach in Blackpool.

Pictures showed the mangled remains of a convertible Peugeot 206 and a Vauxhall Corsa, which were completely destroyed.

Council officials said the cars were taken onto the sands near South Shore by the drivers, who then got marooned as the tide quickly rolled in.

And the vehicles were then tossed around by strong breakers, which flipped one car on its roof and partially washed the other out to sea.

Officials finally rescued the vehicles on Thursday (February 29), which had suffered missing wheels, smashed windscreens and heavy bodywork damage.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “On Thursday evening, two vehicles were removed from the beach at South Shore.

“We have been in contact with the registered keepers and will seek to recover our costs.

“We understand the vehicles became stuck in the sand and the drivers were unable to drive them off the beach before the tide came in.

"Thankfully, no one was injured but it serves as a reminder as to why only authorised vehicles should access the beach.”

Locals who spotted the pictures of the wrecked vehicles did not take pity on the owners for their decision to drive onto the sands.

One wrote on social media: “The CD player only plays Wet Wet Wet!”

Another chimed in: “James Bond’s new underwater car has proved a disaster.”