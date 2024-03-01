News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Council looks to recover costs as beach cars removed

Two cars abandoned on Blackpool beach have been removed by the council, which is looking to recover its costs and has issued a reminder to drivers to avoid the sands.
By Tony Durkin
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Passers-by were shocked when parts of a Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 206 were spotted on the beach at South Shore, partially buried in the sand, on Thursday morning.

Pictures of the find on social media prompted speculation as to how the cars got there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Blackpool Council spokesperson, said: “On Thursday evening, two vehicles were removed from the beach at South Shore. We have been in contact with the registered keepers and will seek to recover our costs.

Most Popular
One of the cars on the beach at South Shore.One of the cars on the beach at South Shore.
One of the cars on the beach at South Shore.

“We understand the vehicles became stuck in the sand and the drivers were unable to drive them off the beach before the tide came in.

"Thankfully, no-one was injured but it serves as reminder as to why only authorised vehicles should access the beach.”

Police are not investigating how the cars came to be on the beach.

Related topics:CouncilBlackpoolBlackpool CouncilPolice