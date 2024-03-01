Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passers-by were shocked when parts of a Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 206 were spotted on the beach at South Shore, partially buried in the sand, on Thursday morning.

Pictures of the find on social media prompted speculation as to how the cars got there.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson, said: “On Thursday evening, two vehicles were removed from the beach at South Shore. We have been in contact with the registered keepers and will seek to recover our costs.

One of the cars on the beach at South Shore.

“We understand the vehicles became stuck in the sand and the drivers were unable to drive them off the beach before the tide came in.

"Thankfully, no-one was injured but it serves as reminder as to why only authorised vehicles should access the beach.”