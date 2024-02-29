Mystery as Vauxhall Corsa and convertible Peugeot 206 wash up on Blackpool beach opposite new Hilton Hotel
Karl Bailey spotted the overturned vehicles today at around 7:52am.
Two cars were found washed up on South Shore beach this morning.
Parts of a Corsa and 206 convertible were spotted, partially buried in the sand opposite the new Hilton Hotel on Blackpool Promenade.
He told the Gazette: "It looked like they were knocked, raced and just dumped on beach and the tide did the rest."
