Mystery as Vauxhall Corsa and convertible Peugeot 206 wash up on Blackpool beach opposite new Hilton Hotel

Karl Bailey spotted the overturned vehicles today at around 7:52am.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Two cars were found washed up on South Shore beach this morning.

Parts of a Corsa and 206 convertible were spotted, partially buried in the sand opposite the new Hilton Hotel on Blackpool Promenade.

He told the Gazette: "It looked like they were knocked, raced and just dumped on beach and the tide did the rest."

More to follow

