Police have provided a further update after a three vehicle crash closed a major road yesterday.

Yeadon Way was shut yesterday afternoon from the junction with the M55 up to the roundabout at the Esso Petrol Station due to a road traffic collision.

Yeadon Way.placeholder image
Yeadon Way. | Google

Motorists were advised to find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the police said at the time said the road was closed for a short amount of time while they made sure it was safe and clear.

Providing an update, they said that the road was closed for nearly two hours and reopened by 5.30pm following a damage only collision involving three vehicles.

