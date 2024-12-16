Police give further update after multi-vehicle crash on Yeadon Way
Yeadon Way was shut yesterday afternoon from the junction with the M55 up to the roundabout at the Esso Petrol Station due to a road traffic collision.
Motorists were advised to find an alternative route.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for the police said at the time said the road was closed for a short amount of time while they made sure it was safe and clear.
Providing an update, they said that the road was closed for nearly two hours and reopened by 5.30pm following a damage only collision involving three vehicles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.