Two-way lights system to be in place at West Park Drive and Layton Road in Blackpool for tree maintenance

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:41 BST

Two roads in Blackpool will follow a two-way lights system next week to allow for tree maintenance works to be carried out.

The following works will be taking place next week to carry out essential tree maintenance following the recent severe weather.

On Monday West Park Drive will see two-way lights in place between 9am-3pm.

Two-way lights system to be in place at West Park Drive and Layton Road in Blackpool for tree maintenance

On Tuesday Layton Road will also be installed with a two-way lights system between 9am-3pm.

Blackpool Council said the team would be working hard to ensure disruption to road users and pedestrians is kept to a minimum and thanked motorists for their patience.

