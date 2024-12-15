Two-way lights system to be in place at West Park Drive and Layton Road in Blackpool for tree maintenance
The following works will be taking place next week to carry out essential tree maintenance following the recent severe weather.
On Monday West Park Drive will see two-way lights in place between 9am-3pm.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
On Tuesday Layton Road will also be installed with a two-way lights system between 9am-3pm.
Blackpool Council said the team would be working hard to ensure disruption to road users and pedestrians is kept to a minimum and thanked motorists for their patience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.