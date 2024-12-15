A road traffic collision closed a road in Blackpool earlier today with police at the time advising motorists to avoid the area.

Yeadon Way was currently closed this afternoon from the junction with the M55 up to the roundabout at the Esso Petrol Station due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the police said at the time said the road was closed for a short amount of time while they made sure it was safe and clear.

They said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

In an updated post they informed motorists that the road had since reopened and thanked those for their patience.