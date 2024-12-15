Police issue update after closing Yeadon Way in Blackpool
Yeadon Way was currently closed this afternoon from the junction with the M55 up to the roundabout at the Esso Petrol Station due to a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for the police said at the time said the road was closed for a short amount of time while they made sure it was safe and clear.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route, avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”
In an updated post they informed motorists that the road had since reopened and thanked those for their patience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.