Travel disruption is expected for five days at a major junction as overnight roadworks continue.

The ongoing junction improvement works to create safer crossing areas and improve traffic flow at the Waterloo Road/Vicarage Lane junction are now nearing completion.

The final stage in the works will require overnight road closures at this junction while the roads are resurfaced.

The ongoing junction improvement works to create safer crossing areas and improve traffic flow at the Waterloo Road/Vicarage Lane junction are now nearing completion. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overnight resurfacing works are due to start Monday, March 24, for five nights, weather permitting.

Working hours will be overnight between 7pm and 5am, Monday to Friday. To minimise disruption to residents contractors will keep noise to a minimum after midnight.

Waterloo Road and Vicarage Lane will both be closed at the junction during working hours while the work is carried out.

The roads will be open outside of working hours, however lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the works.

Businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works. Traffic Management Officers will also be on site to assist with safe access where possible.

Diversion signs will be in place while the works are being carried out.