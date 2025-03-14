Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade to cause four days of disruption

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade are expected to cause disruption for four days next week.

A section of the promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier, will be closed to all traffic.

Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade are expected to cause disruption for four days next weekplaceholder image
Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade are expected to cause disruption for four days next week | Google

The closures will be in effect overnight, from 9pm to 7am, starting Monday, March 17 and running through Friday, March 21.

Diversion signs will be clearly displayed to guide drivers.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required to enable the illuminations team to safely remove illumination installations while they carry out essential maintenance.”

