Overnight closures on Blackpool Promenade to cause four days of disruption
A section of the promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier, will be closed to all traffic.
The closures will be in effect overnight, from 9pm to 7am, starting Monday, March 17 and running through Friday, March 21.
Diversion signs will be clearly displayed to guide drivers.
A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required to enable the illuminations team to safely remove illumination installations while they carry out essential maintenance.”