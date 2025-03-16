Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort makes major ticket change - this is all you need to know
The Blackpool attraction has announced that guests will now be able to arrive at the park in the afternoon and pay a discounted price for later entry, which will continue to decrease as the day goes on.
From 1.30pm onwards, the cost of an eTicket will reduce in price every hour until 3.30pm, when the cheapest on-the-day ticket drops to £34.00.
On selected dates the park is open until 10.00pm, meaning guests could potentially enjoy six and a half hours of riding for the discounted rate.
A full day’s ticket purchased on the day at Pleasure Beach usually costs £50 for adults and £45 for juniors, and until now the cost remained the same regardless of what time of the day guests arrive.
Now, Pleasure Beach says it will be one of the first attractions of its kind in the UK to introduce the “new innovation” in ticketing, and allow guests to visit in the afternoons for less.
Currently, major theme parks in the UK including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Drayton Manor only offer tickets for the full day.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Most attractions don’t offer partial tickets, but it’s so important to adapt to changing consumer habits. Sometimes people want to visit later in the day and we wanted to provide the flexibility to allow them to do that.
“We introduced our new ticketing system to offer great value afternoons and lower price options for people visiting us later in the day.
“We hope the people of Blackpool and visitors to the town can take advantage of this new innovation.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The discounted afternoon tickets are available to buy both online and at the gate, for the same price.
Guests can still secure the best value eTickets for the full day by pre-booking at www.pleasurebeachresort.com.
The earlier tickets are booked, the better the value.
Pleasure Beach Resort is currently open for weekends in March, before opening both weekends and weekdays from Saturday, April 5, onwards.