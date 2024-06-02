Motorcyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into central reservation on M6 near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 10:21 BST
The collision occurred near junction 32.

A motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ after a crash on the M6 northbound near Preston.

A Triumph Tiger 1050 motorcycle collided with the central reservation before re-entering the live lanes shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday.

A motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ after a crash on the M6 northbound near junction 32 (Credit: Google)

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, fell from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a “stable condition” on Sunday.

The incident happened near junction 32 (Broughton).

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself or who has any dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1308 of June 1.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

