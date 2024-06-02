Motorcyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into central reservation on M6 near Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ after a crash on the M6 northbound near Preston.
A Triumph Tiger 1050 motorcycle collided with the central reservation before re-entering the live lanes shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, fell from the bike and suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a “stable condition” on Sunday.
The incident happened near junction 32 (Broughton).
Sgt Paul McCurrie, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself or who has any dashcam footage to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1308 of June 1.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.