Noel Radford - dad of Britain’s biggest family - has appeared in court charged with speeding while driving his Porsche in Lancashire.

The reality star and father-of-22 was summoned to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The 53-year-old faces charges for speeding in his Porsche on the Bay Gateway in Morecambe in December 2023.

He was stung after allegedly breaking the 40mph speed limit along the route on December 14 that year.

Alongside the speeding charge, Noel, who resides in South Road, Morecambe, is also accused of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver of the Porsche.

Preston Magistrates Court said Friday’s hearing was held behind closed doors as part of the SJP (Single Justice Procedure). This system was established to allow courts to issue fines and convictions without defendants having to attend court.

No plea was entered and the case was listed for trial on September 2, 2024.

Noel and his wife Sue first captured the public's attention in 2012 with their debut series - 15 Kids and Counting.

Since then, their family has expanded and they've become familiar faces on reality TV, sharing their life with their ever-growing brood in Morecambe.

The fourth series of the show, now titled 22 Kids and Counting, airing just before Christmas.

In their recently released book, The Radfords: Making Life Count, Noel revealed that they had purchased three Porsches in as many years.

Noel and wife Sue, 49, bought their first model shortly after her 46th birthday, but Noel admitted they quickly replaced it with another one.

“Then we got rid of that Porsche, because it was c**p,” he wrote. “Then a bit later, in September 2023, we got another Porsche.”