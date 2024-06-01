Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkham is bracing itself for a traffic nightmare as the Council announces 10 days of four-way lights in the town centre.

The lights will be in place at the mini roundabout as work continues on the ‘Kirkham Public Realm’ scheme in and around the high street.

Eric Wright Group, the civil engineers delivering the project, will be completing the remaining works at the ‘roundel’ from Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 21.

Four-way traffic lights will be in place at the mini-roundabout in Kirkham town centre from Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 21

These works will require a temporary four-way traffic signal set-up due to the close proximity of the works to the junction.

Eric Wright said the works have been planned so that they do not clash with the ‘Kirkham and Wesham Club Day’ procession on Saturday, June 8, or the visiting fun fair.

The works will include additional road markings, changes to pedestrian crossings, completion of paving in the ‘splitter island’ and repairs to damaged kerbs.

‘Club Day’ road closures

Road closures will be in place to accommodate the annual Kirkham and Wesham Club Day on June 8.

Roads will be closed to traffic while the parade takes place and drivers are asked to avoid driving into the centre of Kirkham between 9am and 12pm on June 8.

Roads will be closed to traffic while the Kirkham and Wesham Club Day parade takes place between 9am and 12pm on June 8

The parade will start at 9.20am at St Joseph's Church, Garstang Road North, Wesham.

It will continue along Garstang Road North into Station Road towards Kirkham.

At Town End the parade will turn left into Poulton Street and onto Preston Street.

At the junction with Carr Lane the parade will turn around and travel back along Preston Street, turning left into Freckleton Street, right into Old Row, right into Marsden Street, left into Stanley Street, right into Kirkgate, left into Marsden Street to Orders Lane turning left.

The parade will then turn right into Fylde Street, along Ward Street crossing Moor Street into Mellor Road turning left into Station Road to the War Memorial at Wesham where it will again turn around and travel back to Kirkham.