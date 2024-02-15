Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died in a crash in Ansdell have called for traffic calming measures.

A Toyota Landcruiser left Blackpool Road before going down an embankment at around 12.02am on September 14, 2023.

Harrison Bretherton, 21, from St Annes, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital the following day.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has been working on behalf of the family to bring about major upgrades to the road in a bid to improve safety.

Harrison Bretherton died after a crash on Blackpool Road in Ansdell

Mr Menzies has reported substantial progress in discussions with roads authority Lancashire County Council and Network Rail, which is responsible for the bridge over the rail line, with vegetation set to be cut back and signage and lighting improved.

The family also hopes a crash barrier can be installed.

Trafford Bretherton, Harrison's 25-year-old brother, said: "We'll always be grateful to the fire service for that and we are so grateful to Mark Menzies for his work to improve the road at Skew Bridge."

"We really feel there should be a crash barrier there and it is great to hear that that measure is being looked into by the county council and Network Rail."

Harrison Bretherton (left) and his brother Trafford (Credit: Trafford Bretherton)

22nd Mile - a fundraising walk launched in Harrison's memory - has also reached its initial target of £10,000.

It is now hoped £15,000 can be raised.

The walk will take place along the coast from Lytham to Fleetwood on May 25.

It is raising money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital where Harrison - who would have turned 22 this week - had life-saving treatment at only three weeks old.

Tributes left at the scene of the crash

It will also raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity in recognition of the fire service's work in freeing Harrison from the wreckage, allowing family and friends the chance to say a proper goodbye.

"If something positive can come out of this, that's a good legacy," Trafford added

"The response to the 22nd Mile has been brilliant and we really hope as many people as possible will join us on the day."

Carol Gradwell – the mother of Nyki Taylor who died in a collision on the same road – also called for safety improvements following last year's collision.

Carol Gradwell – the mother of Nyki Taylor – called for changes to the road following the recent fatal collision

Nyki was 39 when the Vauxhall Astra she was a passenger in struck a lamppost on Blackpool Road in January 2016.

She sadly died on impact. Speaking to the Gazette, Carol, 66, said: "It was a shock when I heard about the latest incident. I instantly thought about how close it was to my daughter’s collision on Skew Bridge.

"We've done lots of different awareness things on the bridge in January and stood there for hours in the cold giving leaflets out from RoadPeace.

"To lose a child is bad enough, but to lose a child under those circumstances is horrendous."