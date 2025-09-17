Greenfield Road will be closed for five days to allow repair works to take place.

The works fall under Project Amber which forms part of a plan to create 21st century roads and make Blackpool better.

The road will be closed throughout working hours from tomorrow with access maintained for residents and pedestrians where possible, although some delay and inconvenience may be caused.

Working hours will be between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “To ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible, residents and visitors are kindly asked to refrain from parking on the roads during working hours.

“Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better.”

Greenfield Road diversion routes

Due to the road closure on Greenfield Road Service 3 will be diverting between 7:30 and 17:30.

Services towards Cleveleys will use the normal route to Sevenoaks Drive, will then divert via Luton Road, and North Drive before returning to normal route.

Services towards Mereside Tesco will use the normal route to North Drive (at the co-op), will then divert via Luton Road, and Sevenoaks Drive before returning to normal route.

Works are expected to be completed by Monday, September 22, weather dependent.