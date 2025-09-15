Police chase 35-year-old driver with excess drugs through Cliff Place in Bispham

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:21 BST
A 35-year-old man led police on an early morning chase through Bispham.

Police were in hot pursuit of a dangerous driver on Cliff Place at 11.15am yesterday morning

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with excess drugs.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with excess drugs. He has since been released under investigation | Google

He has since been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the incident contact police on 101, quoting log 0415 of the 14th September.

