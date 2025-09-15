Police chase 35-year-old driver with excess drugs through Cliff Place in Bispham
A 35-year-old man led police on an early morning chase through Bispham.
Police were in hot pursuit of a dangerous driver on Cliff Place at 11.15am yesterday morning
The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with excess drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
If you witnessed the incident contact police on 101, quoting log 0415 of the 14th September.