Bus drivers from across the UK showcased their skills in Blackpool on Sunday as they competed in the prestigious Bus Driver of the Year final.

24 Stagecoach drivers competed but there could only be one winner - Michael Leech of First Bus North & West Yorkshire, a regular at the Blackpool event.

UK Bus Driver of the Year 2025 Michael Leech (centre) with some other winners | Bus Driver of the Year

Crowned UK Bus Driver of the Year 2025, Michael, 46, won the BDoY Trophy and £4,100 prize money.

He competed against 100 other finalists who represented 27 different operating companies.

He has been a driver based at Skircoat depot Halifax for 25 years and is allocated to local bus routes.

UK Bus Driver of the Year 2025 Michael Leech | Bus Driver of the Year

John Sheehy, Chief Executive of The Transport Benevolent Fund, presented the awards at a ceremony in The Imperial Hotel where 300 supporters and family joined the competitors to hear the results.

Mr Sheehy congratulated all who took part in the event and reminded his audience of the benefits available through TBF membership.”

Now in its 57th year the competition is regarded as the ultimate test of driving skill, judgement and professionalism for bus drivers across the country.

Competitors tackled a challenging two-mile route along Blackpool’s north promenade designed to showcase precision manoeuvring and distance awareness.

The runner-up by a margin of just six points was Nick Perry of Go North East who won the BDoY Trophy and £3,000.