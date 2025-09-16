Blackpool tram services have cancelled some of their journeys due to storm damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to damage to the overhead line equipment caused by the storm, there are no trams running between Starr Gate and North Pier.

Due to damage to the overhead line equipment caused by the storm, there are no trams running between Starr Gate and North Pier. | UGC

A spokeperson for Blackpool Transport said: “We are unable to safely make repairs until the wind speed reduces, which is expected to be later today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise for the inconvenience this disruption to services may cause.”

Read More Blackpool tram services disrupted between Tower and Starr Gate due to strong winds and damaged wires

Replacement bus

A replacement bus is running between Starr Gate and North Pier, services 11 and 11A also serve Starr Gate and services 2 and 11 run along parts of the Prom.

There is a frequent tram service operating between North Station and Fleetwood.