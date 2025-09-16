Trams suspended between Starr Gate and North Pier due to storm damage
Due to damage to the overhead line equipment caused by the storm, there are no trams running between Starr Gate and North Pier.
A spokeperson for Blackpool Transport said: “We are unable to safely make repairs until the wind speed reduces, which is expected to be later today.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this disruption to services may cause.”
Replacement bus
A replacement bus is running between Starr Gate and North Pier, services 11 and 11A also serve Starr Gate and services 2 and 11 run along parts of the Prom.
There is a frequent tram service operating between North Station and Fleetwood.