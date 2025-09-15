Tram services in Blackpool are currently disrupted due to damage to overhead wires caused by strong winds in the Waterloo Road area.

As of 11.50am today, there is no tram service running between Blackpool Tower and Starr Gate.

A full service remains in operation between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry, with trams still serving Blackpool North railway station.

A shuttle bus is running frequently between Starr Gate and North Pier and customers at Starr Gate can also use bus services 11 and 11A to reach Blackpool town centre.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update as soon as we are able to.”

The disruption comes as a yellow wind warning remains in place until 6pm today.

The Met Office has warned that strong and gusty winds could cause travel delays on buses, trains and motorways, particularly affecting high-sided vehicles.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”

Travelers are advised to check service updates before setting out and allow extra time for their journeys.