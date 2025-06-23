Emergency utility works close Central Drive in Blackpool as motorists told to avoid the area
Emergency utility works have closed a busy road as motorists have been urged to stay away.
Central Drive is currently closed at the junction of Chapel Street while emergency utility works are carried out.
It’s not clear if the issue is linked to the Central Club fire on Kent Road which broke out on Saturday afternoon.
A 12-year-old boy and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of arson at the derelict club used in a Robbie Williams music video.
Lancashire Police said the boy had been bailed pending further inquiries and the 19-year-old man remained in custody.
