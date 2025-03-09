A section of a busy road is to close for five days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Central Drive, between Read’s Avenue and Havelock Street, will be closed to northbound traffic next week to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site.

The works are due to start Monday and are expected to last five days. | Google

Works are due to start on Monday and are expected to last five days, weather permitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound bus/taxi lane (travelling from New Bonny Street towards Chapel Street) will remain open throughout the works, with temporary lights also in place at the junction of Central Drive and Havelock Street. Diversions routes will be clearly signed.

The works are required to safely enable demolitions on the Blackpool Central site.