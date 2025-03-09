Section of Central Drive in Blackpool to close for five days for demolition works

A section of a busy road is to close for five days.

A section of Central Drive, between Read’s Avenue and Havelock Street, will be closed to northbound traffic next week to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site.

Works are due to start on Monday and are expected to last five days, weather permitting.

The southbound bus/taxi lane (travelling from New Bonny Street towards Chapel Street) will remain open throughout the works, with temporary lights also in place at the junction of Central Drive and Havelock Street. Diversions routes will be clearly signed.

The works are required to safely enable demolitions on the Blackpool Central site.

