Section of Central Drive in Blackpool to close for five days for demolition works
A section of Central Drive, between Read’s Avenue and Havelock Street, will be closed to northbound traffic next week to safely enable demolition works at the Blackpool Central site.
Works are due to start on Monday and are expected to last five days, weather permitting.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The southbound bus/taxi lane (travelling from New Bonny Street towards Chapel Street) will remain open throughout the works, with temporary lights also in place at the junction of Central Drive and Havelock Street. Diversions routes will be clearly signed.
The works are required to safely enable demolitions on the Blackpool Central site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.