Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 138 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16 | Google Maps
2. Peel Road, Westby with Plumptons
What: Two-way signals
Why: Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by GREEN FROG CONNECT LIMITED to Temporary site access off of Peel Road to access our site at Lawns Farm in order for the construction works to commence. The proposed access already has a gate and the hedges already cut back so no real alteration works required in the highway in order for the notice to be granted.
When: Mar 10-July 10 | Google Maps
3. Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works.
When: Mar 10-Mar 14 | Google Maps
4. Church Road, Bryning with Warton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Remedial works] Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the c/way
When: Mar 10-Mar 11 | Google Maps
5. Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 150 metres of track to install hv cable for new services.
When: Mar 10-Mar 21 | Google Maps
6. West End, Great Eccleston
What: Road closure
Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by JLC Groundworks to install a new foul water rising main from new housing development - carriageway under a road closure.
When: Mar 10-Mar 28 | Google Maps
