Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

2 . Peel Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by GREEN FROG CONNECT LIMITED to Temporary site access off of Peel Road to access our site at Lawns Farm in order for the construction works to commence. The proposed access already has a gate and the hedges already cut back so no real alteration works required in the highway in order for the notice to be granted. When: Mar 10-July 10 | Google Maps