Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 138 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, March 10 and Sunday, March 16 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by GREEN FROG CONNECT LIMITED to Temporary site access off of Peel Road to access our site at Lawns Farm in order for the construction works to commence. The proposed access already has a gate and the hedges already cut back so no real alteration works required in the highway in order for the notice to be granted. When: Mar 10-July 10

2. Peel Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by GREEN FROG CONNECT LIMITED to Temporary site access off of Peel Road to access our site at Lawns Farm in order for the construction works to commence. The proposed access already has a gate and the hedges already cut back so no real alteration works required in the highway in order for the notice to be granted. When: Mar 10-July 10 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Mar 10-Mar 14

3. Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Mar 10-Mar 14 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the c/way When: Mar 10-Mar 11

4. Church Road, Bryning with Warton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in the c/way When: Mar 10-Mar 11 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 150 metres of track to install hv cable for new services. When: Mar 10-Mar 21

5. Furness Drive, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with approximately 150 metres of track to install hv cable for new services. When: Mar 10-Mar 21 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by JLC Groundworks to install a new foul water rising main from new housing development - carriageway under a road closure. When: Mar 10-Mar 28

6. West End, Great Eccleston

What: Road closure Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by JLC Groundworks to install a new foul water rising main from new housing development - carriageway under a road closure. When: Mar 10-Mar 28 | Google Maps

