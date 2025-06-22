Lancashire police issue update on major fire on Kent Road in Blackpool

Emergency services have confirmed that a large fire which broke out at a derelict building on Kent Street, Blackpool is now under control.

According to a recent update by Lancashire Fire and Rescue at 10:50am on Sunday 22 June they still have four fire engines and specialist appliances such as an aerial ladder platform and water tower at the fire on Kent Road, Blackpool, this morning.

A spokesperson for Lancs Fire&Rescue said: “The fire has been brought under control but there are a number of hot spots that our firefighters are working to extinguish.

“The smoke plume has diminished but we have concerns over the structural intergrity of the building and we are working with local authorities to work out the next steps to secure the site.

“As such, a cordon is still in place around the scene and we urge people to adhere to the cordons for their own safety.

“We envisage that these restrictions will be in place for the rest of the day and into tomorrow. The cause of the fire is subject to a police and fire investigation.”

The blaze which started on Saturday June 21 prompted a major response from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a water tower deployed to the scene.

Crews faced challenging conditions as the building, filled with a large volume of waste, made it difficult to access the core of the fire safely. A significant plume of smoke affected the South Shore area throughout the day, leading authorities to urge nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.

Lancashire Police assisted at the scene and issued road closures around Kent Street, Seasiders Way and surrounding routes to allow emergency teams to work safely.

Incident Commander Kirsty McCreesh confirmed today that the fire is now under control, though firefighters and other agencies remain at the scene to manage the aftermath and ensure the area is safe.

Residents are still advised to follow any remaining safety instructions, including avoiding cordoned-off zones and continuing to monitor updates from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Authorities have thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during the incident.

Incident Commander Kirsty McCreesh has urged locals to keep doors and windows closed and to stay inside where possible as the smoke continues to impact air quality in the vicinity.

Kirsty McCreesh said: "We strongly recommend residents adhere to the safety cordons we’ve put in place and avoid the area entirely.

“We were called at 14:40 yesterday afternoon to a fire within the building. The building caused us complexities in getting to the seat of the fire.

“As the fire broke through there was a large smoke flume that is affecting the local area. For this reason we evacuated some of the properties nearby.”