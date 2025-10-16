Common Edge Road hit with overnight road closures - this is when and why
Common Edge Road will be unavailable to motorists for three evenings - Wednesday, October 22, until Friday, October 24.
It will be closed between 6pm and 5am on these dates.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Please be advised we will be carrying out overnight resurfacing works on Common Edge Road next week.
“To safely complete this work, Common Edge Road will be closed to traffic between School Road and Division Lane between 6pm and 5am on these dates.”
Motorists are advised to plan ahead when making travel arrangements.