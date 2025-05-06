Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works to build a new road between Common Edge Road and Amy Johnson Way have reached the next phase.

From today, traffic going southbound to Lytham St Annes will use a new lane created between Common Edge Road and Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

Traffic going northbound will continue to use the original Common Edge Road, but use the old southbound lane. | Blackpool Council

Traffic going northbound will continue to use the original Common Edge Road, but use the old southbound lane. This allows a new junction to be built connecting Common Edge Road to the new road, which will be called Vickers Way.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The service road to access people’s houses and Lytham St Annes Garden Centre will be one-way, with entrance from the north and exit onto the new lane at the south.”

They also advised to approach the junction slowly as the road layout has changed.