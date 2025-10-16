Police issue update after man in his 40s killed and woman arrested following fatal Kirkham collision
Officers were called to the junction of Dowbridge and Carr Lane, Kirkham, at 11.01pm on Sunday, October 12, following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a White Peugeot Bipper van.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
The driver of the Peugeot Bipper - a 45-year-old woman from Stockport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs.
Providing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the woman has since been released under investigation.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Sgt Thomas Cooper-Malley, a Senior Investigating Officer in our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the loss of a man’s life, and my deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
He added: “Our priority now is to determine exactly what happened.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1583 of 11th October 2025.