Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST
Police have issued an update following a fatal collision in Kirkham earlier this month.

Officers were called to the junction of Dowbridge and Carr Lane, Kirkham, at 11.01pm on Sunday, October 12, following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a White Peugeot Bipper van.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital and sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the Peugeot Bipper - a 45-year-old woman from Stockport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs.

Providing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed the woman has since been released under investigation.

Sgt Thomas Cooper-Malley, a Senior Investigating Officer in our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly resulted in the loss of a man’s life, and my deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

He added: “Our priority now is to determine exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1583 of 11th October 2025.

