Serious crash closes busy Blackpool road as police issue statement

A busy Blackpool road is closed due to a serious crash.

Hawes Side Lane is closed both ways from Troughton Crescent to Ellesmere Road, with Blackpool Police noting the closure will be in place “for some time”.

According to AA’s live incident map, the crash was first reported shortly before 12.00pm.

In a statement on social media, Blackpool Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that Hawes Side Lane is currently closed between Troughton Crescent and Ellesmere Road due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we make sure the road is safe. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

A local resident shared that they had seen a helicopter in the area and emergency services are on the scene.