A works compound earmarked for a scenic promenade spot at Little Bispham will feature one of these four ‘gradient’ designs on external fencing to minimise its visual impact.

Residents have had the chance to vote on their final preferred option for how the fencing will look on the controversial construction site.

Two drop-in sessions were held last week, at the Brew Cafe in Anchorsholme Park, to give people affected by developments a chance to have their say on the ‘final’ design.

Instead of a standard blue colour, the fencing on the forthcoming works compound would have one of these designs on it to make it look less intrusive | National World

Instead of a standard blue exterior usually used for the hoarding of such sites, the designs have been created to replicate the natural hues of sky, sea and beach, or alternatively, sky sea and grass.

The construction compound will serve the ongoing coastal defence work currently being undertaken at Anchorsholme by contractor Balfour Beatty and is to be sited on the seafront, just south of Little Bispham tram station.

Despite a campaign to challenge the compound proposals, an application to site it on the seafront land was given the go ahead by Blackpool Council’s planning committee in June.

An existing compound nearby, which is no longer in use but is still in place, cannot be used for the new purpose as it has been earmarked for portable cabins and workers’ vehicles.

The four final designs on show during the consulation drop-in events at the Brew Cafe in Anchorsholme Park | National World

Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman, who has been supporting residents and spoke out at the planning committee, said: “I know the residents aren’t happy that they will lose their seafront views and have a construction site right in front of their homes.

“It looks as though the compound, when it comes, will be there for a number of years.

“ All of the residents at Wilvere Court and surrounding homes will have bought their flats for the location. None of them expected a construction compound to go there.

“Many are elderly and rely on the view more, because they spend a lot of time there.

“We have tried to fight this but we have been up against a sea defence project which will protect nearly 5,000 homes.

“The plan to make the hoardings look less intrusive goes a small way to help.”

Coun Sloman said that her approach to Blackpool Council to help residents with financial compensation - namely for them to pay less or even no council tax during the duration of the works compound - has proved unsuccessful.

Coun sloman said: “I’ve been told that there is no mechanism at the council which would allow that to happen, unfortunately.”

She added: “No one is disputing the fact that the coastal protection scheme is needed - we just think other sites woukd have been better for the compound.

“This will not only affect the residents but all the dog walkers and cyclists who go there because it’s a lovely spot.”