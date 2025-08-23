Lancashire train line blocked due to passenger disturbance as emergency services called

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Passengers in Lancashire faced disruption after a disturbance led to a train line blockade.

Passengers in Lancashire faced delays and disruption on Friday night (August 22) after “passengers causing a disturbance” led to a train line being “blocked”.

Northern Railway said the incident occurred on a train betwee Kirkham & Wesham and Blackpool South, causing other services to be delayed.

In a a statement shared on X shortly after 9.00pm, Northern said: “Due to passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Kirkham & Wesham and Blackpool South the line is blocked.

Image shows Northern train at platform.placeholder image
Image shows Northern train at platform.

Train services running to and from these stations will be delayed. The emergency services are aware of the issue and are on the way.”

Providing an update this morning, a spokesperson for Northern said: “Disruption caused by passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Kirkham & Wesham and Blackpool South has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

Passengers who were delayed by 15 minutes or more are advised to “hold on to your tickets” and claim compensation here.

