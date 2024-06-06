Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Blackpool Pride celebrations taking place this weekend motorists have been warned of road closures.

Road closures will be in place for this weekend's Blackpool Pride celebrations.

It will begin with a parade at 11am from outside the Sandcastle water park and will then makes its way up to Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.

Blackpool Council have urged drivers to plan extra time for journeys as diversion routes will be in place.

A spokesperson said: “The Prom will be closed to traffic on Saturday 8 June for the annual Pride parade.

“The closure will be in place between Springfield Road and Burlington Road West from 9.30am until 12pm.

