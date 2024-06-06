Blackpool Pride weekend: All the road closures you need to be aware of
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival takes place over Saturday and Sunday.
It will begin with a parade at 11am from outside the Sandcastle water park and will then makes its way up to Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Blackpool Council have urged drivers to plan extra time for journeys as diversion routes will be in place.
A spokesperson said: “The Prom will be closed to traffic on Saturday 8 June for the annual Pride parade.
“The closure will be in place between Springfield Road and Burlington Road West from 9.30am until 12pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.