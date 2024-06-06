Blackpool Pride weekend: All the road closures you need to be aware of

With Blackpool Pride celebrations taking place this weekend motorists have been warned of road closures.

This year’s Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Pride Festival takes place over Saturday and Sunday.

It will begin with a parade at 11am from outside the Sandcastle water park and will then makes its way up to Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Blackpool Council have urged drivers to plan extra time for journeys as diversion routes will be in place.

A spokesperson said: “The Prom will be closed to traffic on Saturday 8 June for the annual Pride parade.

“The closure will be in place between Springfield Road and Burlington Road West from 9.30am until 12pm.

“Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Please plan extra time for your journey.” The theme for parade this year’s event is "together we are stronger”, with headliners including Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton, The Cheeky Girls and Deeper Shade of Blue.

