M55 delays in Preston with traffic queued back to M6 - this is the reason why
Traffic is queuing to get into Preston at junction 1 of the M55, with queues back to the junction for the M6 North following reports of a broken down van.
Traffic is being marshalled by a highway officer and motorists should expect severe delays.
No accidents have been reported and all lanes are open, but congestion is causing delays for those leaving the M55.
Motorists are advised to plan their journey according and find an alternative route where possible.
