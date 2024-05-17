Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival 2024 all set to return next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The spectacular Blackpool Summer Pride event returns next month and this time will include a wider range of attractions to involve more of the community.

Organisers have expanded the programme of the Pride event, which is the town’s annual LGBT festival, aimed at promoting equality and diversity and also encouraging people to have a good time.

When and where is the Blackpool Summer Pride taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9.

It will begin on the Saturday with the colourful parade, a much anticipated aspect of the event.

The parade begins at 11am from outside the Sandcastle water park and will then makes its way up to Princess Parade, beside The Metropole Hotel close to North Pier.

From there, the festival will continue on the main stage on Princess Parade, from 12 noon to 8pm.

Sunday’s event will be held from 1pm until 6pm.

What’s happening at the 2024 event?

The event will begin at noon on Saturday with introductions by the Mayor of Blackpool, before the live performances by headliners and local acts.

Headlining are the Cheeky Girls and Natasha Hamilton, formerly of girl band Atomic Kitten.

There will also be top tribute acts to Steps and the Vengaboys.

South Shore Academy’s LGBTQIA group are also performing.

Aslo taking place alongside the event is this year’s Blackpool Youth Pride event.

There will be numerorous stalls offering food, memorabilia and information and advice.

Sunday’s event, beginning on the main stage at 1pm, will be opened by a performance from the TramShed Theatre Company, and the headliners are stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, such as Baga chipz, Alexis Saint-Pete, Cara Melle and Sum Ting Wong.

What they say

Victoria Roberts, entertainment coordinaor for the event, said: “All our volunteers are dedicated to making this Blackpool Summer Pride event the best and most inclusive it can be, for the whole community.

“This is an inclusive family family event and everyone is welcome.

“It’s about everyone havinga good time together - we’ve got local people getting involved and others coming here from all over the country, it’sd great for Blackpool.”

The fun will continue on both days until late at local LGBT bars which are sponsirs of the event, incliding Sherlocks on Queen Street, the Flying Handbag on Queen Street and Peek-a-Booze on Dickson Road.