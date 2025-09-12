Exciting plans have been announced for a new Santa’s Grotto Experience at Barton Grange Garden Centre this Christmas.

The interactive event will take children on a magical festive journey through a winter wonderland to meet Santa in his grotto. With singing elves, animated polar bears and a soft toy making station, it promises to be a fully immersive experience that will bring the magic of Christmas to life.

Running from Saturday 15th November to Wednesday 24th December, tickets must be booked in advance and went on sale today. Blue Diamond Group Events Manager Rebecca Gurnett says: “After listening to customer feedback, we’ve created a new Santa’s Grotto Experience that captures all the wonder and joy of Christmas. We want every child to leave the grotto brimming with excitement for the big day.”

Barton Grange Santa | Barton Grange

First stop on the adventure is the North Pole where children will arrive in a snowy landscape filled with animated polar bears and reindeer. A mischievous band of merry elves will guide you through the winter wonderland, sharing festive songs and funny stories along the way.

Next, it’s on to meet Santa himself in his spectacular grotto. Children can share their Christmas wish lists and, of course, there will be plenty of photo opportunities with the main man too. The excited elves will then invite you into Santa's Toy Workshop where children can select the soft toy of their choice and fill it with stuffing to create their own extra-special Christmas gift to take home and treasure.

Rebecca adds: “We can’t wait to share our exciting new grotto event with you. Tickets are limited and are sure to sell out so book now for this unforgettable festive family experience.”

Tickets must be booked in advance. For more details go to bartongrange.co.uk/christmas