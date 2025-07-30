Barton Grange Garden Centre's new owners officially revealed as sale completed

Barton Grange Garden Centre’s new owners have been officially confirmed following the completion of its sale last Friday.

The popular garden centre has been acquired by leading garden centre group Blue Diamond.

Guy Topping, Managing Director of Barton Grange, said Blue Diamond was always their preferred buyer.

He praised the group’s proven expertise in operating destination garden centres and nurturing iconic brands, expressing confidence that Barton Grange will continue to thrive under their ownership.

Topping added: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our fantastic team, whose hard work and passion have made Barton Grange such a special place.

“The past month has been challenging, but their dedication has been unwavering.

“The culture we’ve built here is unique, and I’m certain it will live on for many years to come.”

He also wished the new owners every success with the transition, saying he looked forward to seeing “a little Blue Diamond sparkle added to the Barton Grange pizzazz.”

Topping extended his thanks to customers for their continued support over the years.

Alan Roper, Managing Director of Blue Diamond, described the acquisition as “an exciting new chapter” for Barton Grange, which he said has long been admired for its innovation, customer experience, and horticultural excellence.

Roper added: “Under the Blue Diamond umbrella, the centre will continue delivering the same high standards with fresh opportunities for growth and development.

“Having met the team and spent time with them, I can say with absolute sincerity they are outstanding and are what makes Barton Grange an exceptional business.”