Barton Grange Garden Centre is celebrating after being named Destination Garden Centre of the Year at the Garden Centre Association (GCA) North Region Awards.

It's the second year in a row they've won the prestigious title which judges garden centres from across the North West, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the North East. The centre also scooped a string of other top awards at the ceremony which was held at Moss & Moor in Ilkley on Wednesday.

It won the Plantaria (Ruxley Rose) prize for Outstanding Outdoor Plant Area Displays and the GIMA Award for Best Garden Products Retailer. The team also collected the Indoor Lifestyle Award for Best Indoor Lifestyle Retailer and won the best Food Hall/Farm Shop Award.

The Barton Grange team collecting the award for Destination Garden Centre of the Year at the Garden Centre Association (GCA) North Region Awards. | submit

Barton Grange's general manager Russell Winteridge said: “Wow, what an incredible achievement! We're so proud to have won so many awards and be crowned best garden centre in the North. It's thanks to the passion, dedication and hard work of our amazing team that makes our garden centre such a winner. This is a real honour and we look forward to the national finals.”

Barton Grange - which is at the centre of buy-out talks by garden centr chain Blue Diamond - also came second in the Ian Boardman Award for Best Indoor Plants Retailer, the Outdoor Living Award for Best Outdoor Living Retailer, The Paul Cooling Award for Environment & Sustainability, the Customer Service Award for Best Customer Service and the Barton Grange Trophy for Commercial Innovation and Creativity. And it took third place in the Award for Catering Excellence for Best Garden Centre Restaurant.

GCA judge Alyson Haywood made unannounced visits to member garden centres in the North area across a 12-week period. She said: “It’s wonderful to see how well GCA member garden centres in this region have performed this year. Each centre should be very proud of its achievements. It’s also lovely to see members embracing the inspection process and using the feedback they receive in a positive way to drive their businesses even further forward.”

The GCA represents nearly 200 garden centres nationwide and each year awards the centres that set the benchmark for high retailing standards within the industry.