Three Blackpool nurses put their lifesaving skills to the test when they helped saved the life of a man who suffered a cardiac arrest during a run.

The man, who had been participating in Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run on the Promenade on Sunday had hit his head and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Springing into action the nurses performed CPR on the man.

The man had been participating in the Beaverbrooks Fun Run on Sunday. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Thanking the nurses, the man’s grateful daughter posted on a public Facebook group with over 50,000 members, hoping they would read the message and come forward.

She said: “My dad did the fun run and unfortunately he fell and hit his head and had a cardiac arrest and stopped breathing for 4 minutes.

“I’m just looking for the 3 nurses who was running besides my dad as they gave him CPR as me and my family would like to thank them.”

Catherine McDonald, Deputy Chief Executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: “I could not be prouder today, on International Nurses Day to hear of the compassion and professionalism of three of our nurses who stopped during a 10k fun run to support a member of our community who needed help.

“Although off duty, they did not hesitate to help the gentleman and I’d like to personally thank them for their swift action.

“Our thoughts are now with the gentleman and his family as we wish him a speedy and full recovery.”

She added: “Nurses are such an important part of the NHS and this is a really timely reminder as we celebrate nursing colleagues across the world of their courage and commitment to their patients.”

Linzi Warburton, Head of Fundraising at Trinity Hospice who organised the fun run added: “This was a very unfortunate incident during our hugely popular Fun Run event, but we are in contact with the gentleman’s family and pleased to hear that he is stable and doing well in hospital.

“As this happened near to the half-way point of our run, we know many of our participants witnessed this and were concerned.

“We’re pleased to pass on the family’s thanks to those who have taken the time to send their kind words and best wishes.

“Both the family and ourselves as event organisers are especially grateful to the participants who stopped their run to offer their help and the volunteers, spectators and the ambulance service who responded so rapidly.”