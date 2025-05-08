Blackpool Promenade to close for Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run as hundreds expected to attend
Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run will close the Promenade to traffic on Sunday between Northumberland Avenue and Burlington Road West, from 7.30am until 4pm.
The fun run which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, will set off from outside The Savoy Hotel and runners will head to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and back along the road, cheered on by hundreds of spectators as they cross the finish line.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “Due to a planned event the Prom will be closed to traffic on Sunday.”
They added that diversion routes will be clearly signposted and to plan extra time for your journey.
If you’ve not already signed up for the run and wish to do so, runner can arrive at The Savoy from 9am on Sunday to sign up on the day.
