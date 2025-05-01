Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is back for 2025: What you need to know
The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 and last year was back again with a huge turn-out.
When is it?
The run takes place on Sunday, May 11, from 11am.
Once again it will set off from outside The Savoy Hotel and runners will head to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and back along the road, cheered on by hundreds of spectators as they cross the finish line.
Each runner will get a chip-timed result which will be published online and in The Gazette.
Which charity is it for?
Runners can raise sponsorship for any charity they like, but their entry fee will go towards dedicated hospice care across the Fylde coast.
Organisers Trinity Hospice are once again working with event sponsor Beaverbrooks.
Head of Fundraising at the hospice, Linzi Warburton, said: "The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is a well-established event in the town, and one which we are incredibly proud to organise, with support from our friends at Beaverbrooks.
"This event is a testament to them for the years they spent organising it, and it’s wonderful to see runners taking part each year running for fun, for fitness and for charity.
“We can't wait for what promises to be another fantastic fun run."
Susie Nicholas, Charity Manager at Beaverbrooks said: "Following an incredible anniversary celebration last year, Beaverbrooks are once again thrilled to be involved in this year's event.
"We're very proud sponsors of the fun run and enjoy working with the team at Trinity Hospice both in the run up to the event and on the day itself through our colleagues who volunteer.”
