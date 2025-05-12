27 fabulous photos from Blackpool's Beaverbrooks 10k Fun Run 2025

The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023, is hugely popular among charity runners and regular athletes alike,

Starting off from outside The Savoy Hotel the runners headed to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and then came back along the road, cheered on by hundreds of spectators as they crossed the finish line.

Some of the runners took part in imaginative fancy dress costumes,

Each runner will get a chip-timed result which will be published online and in The Gazette.

Runners could raise sponsorship for any charity they liked, but their entry fee goes towards dedicated hospice care across the Fylde coast.

Organisers Trinity Hospice are once again worked with event sponsor Beaverbrooks.

Here are some of the best pictures from this years event.

1 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

6 . 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard 2025 Beaverbrooks 10k fun run along the promenade in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales