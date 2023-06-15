News you can trust since 1873
Three fire engines called after boat goes up in flames on sandbank of River Wyre in Fleetwood

A boat went up in flames on a sandbank in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:16 BST

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called to an incident near Bulkhead Drive at around 4pm on Thursday (June 15).

The fire involved a boat on a sandbank of the River Wyre.

Firefighters used hose reels and pumps to extinguish the flames.

A boat went up in flames on a sandbank near Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)
A boat went up in flames on a sandbank near Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The police have been called to assist with the fire investigation.”

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called to the scene (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)
Three fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called to the scene (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street.

Three fire engines were called to the scene, with firefighters using four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames

LFRS confirmed no injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Over in Anchorsholme, a garden shed and surrounding fencing caught alight in Lockerbie Avenue at around 3.30pm.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Related topics:FleetwoodBlackpoolLancashire PoliceAnchorsholme