Three fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called to an incident near Bulkhead Drive at around 4pm on Thursday (June 15).

The fire involved a boat on a sandbank of the River Wyre.

Firefighters used hose reels and pumps to extinguish the flames.

A boat went up in flames on a sandbank near Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The police have been called to assist with the fire investigation.”

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood were called to the scene (Credit: Carl Rosekilly)

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street.

Three fire engines were called to the scene, with firefighters using four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames

LFRS confirmed no injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

