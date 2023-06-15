News you can trust since 1873
Cause of flat fire in Fleetwood under investigation after crews tackle incident for one hour

The cause of a fire at a flat in Fleetwood is under investigation.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

A fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street at around 12.20pm on Thursday (June 15).

Three fire engines from Bispham, Fleetwood, and Blackpool were called to the scene.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)A fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
A fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.”

The fire service was in attendance for approximately one hour.

