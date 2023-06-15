Cause of flat fire in Fleetwood under investigation after crews tackle incident for one hour
The cause of a fire at a flat in Fleetwood is under investigation.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
A fire broke out at a flat in Milton Street at around 12.20pm on Thursday (June 15).
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.”
The fire service was in attendance for approximately one hour.