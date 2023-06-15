Firefighters called to residential street after garden shed goes up in flames in Anchorsholme
A garden shed went up in flames in Anchorsholme.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST
Two fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool were called to a domestic property in Lockerbie Avenue at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday (June 15).
The incident involved a garden shed and surrounding fencing which had caught fire.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
The fire has been extinguished, with firefighters remaining on the scene to dampen down any hotspots.
The incident came as temperatures in the area reached 26C.