This is why rugby legend Kevin Sinfield paid a visit to the Fylde Coast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The English rugby union coach attended the recent opening of the Community Workshop at Lytham YMCA alongside Fylde Council.
The 44-year- old who has been awarded an MBE, an OBE and a CBE for his services to rugby league and charitable fundraising, particularly for Motor Neurone Disease awareness, officially opened the new workshop.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The initiative has already attracted 36 members and plans are underway to establish a dedicated workshop for women in the near future.
A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “We have provided ongoing support for the scheme, from their initial operational space within the Lytham Institute building to guiding their successful application for the UK Shared Prosperity Funding to undertake essential facility improvements.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.