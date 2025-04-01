Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield paid a visit to the Fylde Coast recently much to the delight of many residents.

The English rugby union coach attended the recent opening of the Community Workshop at Lytham YMCA alongside Fylde Council.

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield (centre) helps open the new Community Workshop in Lytham. | Fylde Council

The 44-year- old who has been awarded an MBE, an OBE and a CBE for his services to rugby league and charitable fundraising, particularly for Motor Neurone Disease awareness, officially opened the new workshop.

The initiative has already attracted 36 members and plans are underway to establish a dedicated workshop for women in the near future.

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “We have provided ongoing support for the scheme, from their initial operational space within the Lytham Institute building to guiding their successful application for the UK Shared Prosperity Funding to undertake essential facility improvements.”