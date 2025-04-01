Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pesky seagulls are to be put to good use by being trained as tour guides.

Rather than eating people’s food, Fylde’s seagulls will be showing them where to go for a bite to eat.

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Fylde’s seagulls will be officially trained as tour guides starting today!

“Visitors can now enjoy expert guided tours from our feathered friends.”

Those interested should squawk once for local history and twice for restaurant recommendations.

However, make sure not to squawking three times as it is considered very offensive.

Look out for the official Seagull Tour Guides, now fully equipped with tiny hats and microphones!

Happy April Fool’s Day!