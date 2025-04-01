Fylde’s seagulls to be trained as tour guides

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pesky seagulls are to be put to good use by being trained as tour guides.

Rather than eating people’s food, Fylde’s seagulls will be showing them where to go for a bite to eat.

Fylde’s seagulls are to be trained as tour guides.Fylde’s seagulls are to be trained as tour guides.
Fylde’s seagulls are to be trained as tour guides. | Fylde Council

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Fylde’s seagulls will be officially trained as tour guides starting today!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Visitors can now enjoy expert guided tours from our feathered friends.”

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Those interested should squawk once for local history and twice for restaurant recommendations.

However, make sure not to squawking three times as it is considered very offensive.

Look out for the official Seagull Tour Guides, now fully equipped with tiny hats and microphones!

Happy April Fool’s Day!

Related topics:LancashireFyldeSeagullsCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice