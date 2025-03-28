Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the world’s most beautiful and colourful has been brought in to Blackpool Zoo to mate.

A male lilac breasted roller has been transported from Chester Zoo in the hopes of creating a breeding pair, which would mark an historic first for Blackpool Zoo!

A stunning male lilac-breasted roller (pictured on the left) has arrived at Blackpool Zoo from Chester Zoo. | Alison Allen

A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Introducing our latest arrival, a stunning male lilac-breasted roller from Chester Zoo!

“He’s joined our female in the hopes of creating a breeding pair, which would mark an historic first for the zoo!”

Native to eastern and southern Africa, you can now spot this beautiful duo in the aviary located between the anteater and aardvark habitats.

Are lilac breasted rollers rare?

Lilac-breasted rollers, known for their vibrant plumage and aerial acrobatics, are fascinating African birds, with interesting behaviors like territoriality, monogamy, and unique courtship displays.

The lilac breasted roller is one of the most beautiful birds on the planet, indigenous to the southern portions of Africa.

There, they are quite common, like a blue jay in New England.

They are known for their loud, harsh call, often described as a "rak rak rak" sound and in some cultures they are considered a symbol of peace and reconciliation.