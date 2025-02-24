Kawan the orangutan celebrates his 15th birthday at Blackpool Zoo

Keepers at Blackpool Zoo helped celebrate a popular resident’s big birthday recently.

Orangutan Kawan turned 15 last week surrounded by his friends and family.

Orangutan Kawan turned 15 last week surrounded by his friends and family. | Blackpool Zoo

A lot has changed a lot since the popular primate arrived at Blackpool Zoo in 2022 from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands in late summer.

He joined as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) after his predecessor, the much-loved Ramon, was moved to a new group in Germany.

His cheek pads (flanges) and throat sac have grown, his body is bigger, and his hair is longer and thicker.

He has also become a father of two, which plays a key role in the breeding programme and the conservation of this critically endangered species.

Happy birthday Kawan!

