Keepers at Blackpool Zoo helped celebrate a popular resident’s big birthday recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orangutan Kawan turned 15 last week surrounded by his friends and family.

Orangutan Kawan turned 15 last week surrounded by his friends and family. | Blackpool Zoo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Blackpool Zoo announces reason for closing temporarily for the day for the first time ever

A lot has changed a lot since the popular primate arrived at Blackpool Zoo in 2022 from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands in late summer.

He joined as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) after his predecessor, the much-loved Ramon, was moved to a new group in Germany.

Enjoying some food. | Blackpool Zoo

His cheek pads (flanges) and throat sac have grown, his body is bigger, and his hair is longer and thicker.

He has also become a father of two, which plays a key role in the breeding programme and the conservation of this critically endangered species.

Happy birthday Kawan!