Blackpool Zoo has given the reason for why it closed for nearly a whole day last month.

The zoo closed on Saturday, January 31, due to a private event but didn’t specify what the event only that ‘they were sorry for any inconvience but that anyone wishing to visit from 2pm onwards could do so’.

Updating their followers this week on the reason for the closure they said they were working with and supporting a ‘fantastic organisation’.

The post read: “Making history at Blackpool Zoo!

“For the first time ever, we temporarily closed our doors recently to host an exclusive event for The A World UK CIC, a fantastic organisation dedicated to supporting the autistic community.

“As a Zoo for All, we are committed to accessibility and inclusion, and this event was a true reflection of that mission.”

To ensure the visitors had a welcoming and comfortable experience, zoo staff included a sensory map, social story, and information leaflet, alongside a barrier-free, low-sensory entry.

Going the extra mile, they also installed extra sensory signage to identify areas with sudden noises or potential sensory sensitivities and switched off background music and recorded sounds throughout the park.

The zoo also uploaded a gorgeous video of some of the animals including a seal in a kissing booth and two adorable red pandas sharing a kiss for Valentine’s Day.

The zoo, which opened in July 1972, cares for over 1,000 animals from all over the world.