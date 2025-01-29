Blackpool Zoo will be closed most of Saturday - this is why
Providing visitors with an update, a spokesperson for the zoo took to social media to say they were sorry for any inconvience but that anyone wishing to visit from 2pm onwards could do so.
They said: “The zoo will be closed to the public on Saturday, 1st February, due to a private event.
“However, members are welcome to visit from 2:00pm.If you would like more information about hiring the zoo for a private event, please email [email protected].”
They apologised to visitors for any inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding.
The zoo, which opened in July 1972, cares for over 1,000 animals from all over the world.
