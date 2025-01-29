Blackpool Zoo will be closed most of Saturday - this is why

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 19:25 BST
Blackpool Zoo has announced it will be closing on Saturday due to a private event.

Providing visitors with an update, a spokesperson for the zoo took to social media to say they were sorry for any inconvience but that anyone wishing to visit from 2pm onwards could do so.

Zoo members are welcome to visit from 2pm onwards.
Zoo members are welcome to visit from 2pm onwards. | Blackpool Zoo

They said: “The zoo will be closed to the public on Saturday, 1st February, due to a private event.

“However, members are welcome to visit from 2:00pm.If you would like more information about hiring the zoo for a private event, please email [email protected].”

They apologised to visitors for any inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding.

The zoo, which opened in July 1972, cares for over 1,000 animals from all over the world.

