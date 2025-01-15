Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Zoo have introduced the newest member of their family with an adorable picture.

Posting a pic of an otter on their socials with the caption: “Cuteness alert! Introducing the newest addition to the otter family.”

While no name has been released for him/her as of yet, the photo of the little one perched on a rock was captured by Shaun Wilson.

And it appears the otter is already primed for pics as it looked directly into the lens for its close up!

A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: “It was born on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, but as it is currently unsexed it hasn’t been named yet.

“It lives with mum Ash and dad, Puddle, three brothers - Kilat (male born 2021, meaning lightning in Malay), Ribut (male born 2022, meaning storm in Malay) and Salam (male born 2022, meaning hail in Malay).

They are Asian small-clawed otters, which are the smallest species of otter in the world and are classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Welcome to the zoo little one.

Blackpool Zoo is a family-friendly zoo with over 1,000 animals. As well as coming face to face with some of the most endangered animals on the planet, you can find out about how its conservation and research projects are helping species across the globe HERE.