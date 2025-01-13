Having undergone massive changes in recent years, improving the zoo and animal complexes to give visitors the best experience possible, these pictures take us back to times many of us remember. These animals were loved by a generation - from giant tortoises to the comical antics of the zoo’s orangutangs. The zoo is gearing up for its new season and has some great membership deals available - including a bronze pass for £45 a year which gives free entry every Sunday.
Keeper Jon Chaston keeping Darwin's shell in tip-top condition | National World
PC Andy Duncan meets Indian Elephant Crumple at Blackpool Zoo. Andy is heading off to India in October for a sponsored cycle ride, raising money for Mencap | National World
Corri Star Nick Cochrane gets to grips with Paddy the Parrott with a litte help from Maria Webster from Blackpool Zoo | National World
Children from Grange Park Junior School, Blackpool, taking a break from their litter collecting at Blackpool Zoo, to feed the Pygmie Goats. From left, Zowie Moulton, (aged 10), Kirsty Walker (7) and Nicole Swindells (10) | National World
'Ronaldo' the Macaw Parrot on the ball at Blackpool Zoo Picture by John Atkinson | National World
Harry the three week-old penguin chick, whose mother died as a result of eating something a visitor to Blackpool Zoo threw into the enclosure, and who is being hand-reared by penguin keeper Maria Cadman. | National World
